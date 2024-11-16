5 talking points as Wales prepare to face Australia in Cardiff showdown

Wales continue their Autumn Nations Series campaign when they tackle Australia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Defeat for Warren Gatland’s team would send them spinning to a record 11th successive Test match loss.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points heading into the game.

Unwanted record staring Wales in the face

Wales will reach an all-time results low in their 143-year international rugby history if they lose to Australia.

A defeat against Fiji last time out saw Wales equal a run of 10 Test reversals set under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen in 2002 and 2003.

Since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup, Wales have been toppled by Argentina, Scotland, England, Ireland, France, Italy, South Africa, Australia (twice) and Fiji.

With world champions South Africa looming on November 23, Wales could conceivably go through a whole calendar year without winning a Test, which they have not experienced since 1937.

Warren Gatland in the firing line

Warren Gatland’s record shows just six wins from 22 Tests since returning for a second spell as Wales head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Since returning for a second stint as Wales boss ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, Gatland has overseen just six wins from 22 Tests, which starkly contrasts with his first 11-year spell that delivered World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and briefly world number one status.

Critics, including former Wales players, have taken aim at Gatland leading up to Australia’s Principality Stadium visit, and team announcement media duties included a number of questions about his future.

The 61-year-old says he has not thought about stepping away and he is comfortable with any decisions that might be made. The latter scenario is not thought to be imminent, but Wales need a win like never before.

World Cup thumping seems an age ago

Wales players celebrate after beating Australia in the 2023 World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was only just under 14 months ago on a Sunday night in Lyon that Wales put Australia to the sword. They cruised into the World Cup quarter-finals by posting a record 40-6 win that underlined Australia’s demise under Eddie Jones.

The Wallabies ultimately made a pool stage exit and head coach Jones departed just two months later.

Wales, though, have won only one Test match since then, while Australia are now in the hands of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt. They won both Tests of a summer series against Wales this year, and although five defeats followed in the Rugby Championship, Australia hit a new high under Schmidt by defeating England in their autumn opener.

Jac Morgan makes timely return

Wales’ 2023 World Cup co-captain Morgan has not started a Test match since that tournament, and he has been missed.

He led Wales in their World Cup quarter-final defeat against Argentina and a non-cap victory over the Barbarians, but it has been a subsequent tale of injury woe, with knee and hamstring problems meaning he took no part in last season’s Six Nations or the summer tour to Australia.

The Ospreys flanker is a player whose performance levels rarely dip; he leads from the front and regularly helps to give Wales momentum.

If Wales are to end their long losing run, then Morgan firing on all cylinders is a vital part of that ambition.

Suaalii magic could leave Wales spellbound

It took Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii just one game to announce his arrival on rugby union’s world stage.

A professional debut in the sport away from home against England represented a king-sized challenge, but the 6ft 5in centre took it in his stride, playing a starring role as the Wallabies posted a memorable 42-37 victory.

Asked about his impact, Gatland said “the game needs superstars”, and there is every chance that 21-year-old former rugby league star Suaalii could become exactly that.

On the bench this weekend, Wales must find a way of stopping his prolific off-loading ability when he joins the action, while Suaalii’s prodigious aerial work was another key element behind Australia’s Allianz Stadium success.