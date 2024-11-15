Tennis ace Jamie Murray to receive honorary degree from University of Stirling

Tennis champion Jamie Murray, the brother of Andy Murray, is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling next week.

A seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Davis Cup winner and former doubles world number one, he will be awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis.

Jamie Murray grew up close to the university, in the town of Dunblane, where he was coached by his mother, Judy.

Judy and Andy Murray are both honorary graduates of the University of Stirling, having previously picked up their degrees a year apart in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The Scottish National Tennis Centre, where Jamie and Andy both trained, is set to be transformed to serve as the graduation hall for the winter ceremonies on November 21 and 22.

Other notable figures set to receive honorary degrees next week include Margot Wallstrom, a former minister for foreign affairs and former acting deputy prime minister of Sweden.

She is a women’s rights advocate who made history in 2014 as the world’s first foreign minister to adopt a feminist foreign policy.

Retail and wholesale veteran Stanley Morrice, an entrepreneur from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, is also set to receive an honorary degree next week.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Stirling, said: “Graduation is always a special occasion for the university – a time to celebrate with our graduates and their families and friends, and an opportunity to recognise the hard work and academic achievements of our students.

“We are proud to welcome three distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community. Jamie, Margot and Stanley have each made a lasting impact on their sectors, and society. As such, they are excellent role models for our graduating students.”