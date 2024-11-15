Saquon Barkley double propels Philadelphia Eagles past Washington Commanders

Two touchdowns from Saquon Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles claim their sixth straight win with a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles running back found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia improved to an 8-2 record.

Washington looked the better of the two sides early, with the Commanders taking the lead through a one-yard touchdown rush from Brian Robinson Jr in the opening quarter.

Both teams traded field goals over the next two quarters until Philadelphia clawed on top at the start of the fourth courtesy of a rushing touchdown for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Barkley’s dual scores in 20 seconds then all but wrapped up Philadelphia’s win, a consolation touchdown in the dying seconds not enough for Washington to get across the line.

Hurts finished with 221 yards in the air, while his opposite number Jayden Daniels threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and an interception.