Returning Emma Raducanu helps Great Britain seal spot in BJK Cup quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu made a triumphant return to action as Great Britain cruised through to the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The 22-year-old looked sharp on her comeback from her latest injury setback, defeating Germany’s Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-4 at Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes.

That gave Katie Boulter the chance to clinch victory and she wasted no time in wrapping up a 6-1 6-2 win against Laura Siegemund, sending Britain through to a meeting with defending champions Canada on Sunday.

Raducanu served an impressive 10 aces in her victory, although there were also seven double faults and she needed six match points to get across the line.

“I think I played some really good tennis today,” said Raducanu. “I haven’t played a match in a long time so I think these are small sharpness things that come. I’m very proud of how I managed to regroup and close out in that final game.”

Having been scheduled as the final match of the opening round at the Finals week, Britain then had to wait another hour and 25 minutes longer than planned as Poland completed victory over Spain.

That tie had been due to be played on Wednesday but was postponed because of the storm that hit Malaga earlier this week, causing flooding around the 3,564-seat temporary arena where the women’s tournament is being held.

A near four-hour match between Magda Linette and Sara Sorribes Tormo was followed by a three-set battle between Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa, which the world number two won to send Poland through to a quarter-final against the Czech Republic.

Seville had been the intended host of the event but it was moved in July at the request of local authorities to join next week’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, although it inevitably has the feeling of the poor relation given that is being staged in a permanent, much larger stadium next door.

Raducanu’s name elicited the biggest cheer from the heavily British crowd when the teams finally walked onto court, with the former US Open champion bidding to build on her heroics in the qualifiers in April, when she won both her matches away against France on clay to seal an upset victory.

But her preparation was limited by a foot injury sustained in September, and this was her first competitive outing for nearly two months.

She had the advantage on ranking over Niemeier, a powerful 25-year-old who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals two years ago, sitting at 58 compared to her opponent’s 92.

Emma Raducanu strikes a backhand (Manu Fernandez/AP)

And it was Raducanu who made the first move, a fiercely struck forehand return earning her a break at 3-3.

The Briton then saved five break points in the next game to hold onto her lead, helped by four of the seven aces she served in the opening set.

She looked in complete control at 5-2 in the second set but showed a few signs of rust trying to serve it out, double-faulting on her first match point and seeing three more come and go on Niemeier’s serve before finally clinching her sixth opportunity.

That set the stage for British number one Boulter, who arrived in Spain full of confidence after finishing her season with two strong tournaments in Asia and climbing into the world’s top 25 for the first time.

She dropped serve in the opening game but raced through the rest of the first set and maintained her momentum in the second, wrapping up victory in just 70 minutes.