Paul Pogba to leave Juventus after agreeing to terminate contract

Paul Pogba has reached a mutual agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract with the Serie A giants, the France international has announced.

The former Manchester United midfielder, whose Juve deal was set to expire in 2026, did not reveal his next destination, though the 31-year-old has been linked to Inter Miami.

Pogba was handed a four-year doping ban – following an initial suspension – in March, but can now resume playing next March after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month reduced his punishment to 18 months.

He will be a free agent on November 30 when his Juve contract ends.

“My time at Juventus has come to an end,” Pogba said in a statement.

“It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the bianconeri and to share so many special moments together.

“I cherish the memories we made. They live on.

“Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.

“It has been a pleasure to have experienced so many great moments with my team-mates over the years and I wish them every success in the future.

Pogba did not reveal his next destination (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club.”

A Juventus statement read: “Juventus Football Club and Paul Pogba announce that they have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024.

“The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future.”

Pogba, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, was banned in March after being provisionally suspended since September last year after he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

The CAS judgment found Pogba’s ingestion of the banned substance “was not intentional” and was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida.