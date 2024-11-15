Alexander Zverev brushes aside Carlos Alcaraz to reach last four at ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev swept into the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a straight-sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev has been the form player of the week in Turin along with Jannik Sinner and he posted a statement 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory over Alcaraz.

The Spaniard now looks set to be eliminated after winning only one of his three group matches, although that will not be confirmed until Friday night’s match between Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz has struggled with illness during the tournament and again wore a nasal strip to aid his breathing.

He was under intense pressure on his serve in the opening set, saving seven break points, including a set point at 5-6.

Zverev wobbled in the tie-break having led 5-2 but did eventually make it across the line, with Alcaraz hurling his racket into his towel in frustration.

The German then forced a first break of serve to start the second set and Alcaraz could not find a way back.

Carlos Alcaraz yells in frustration (Antonio Calanni/AP)

“He beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I’m happy that I got this one,” said Zverev, who lost to Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals and French Open final.

“Obviously I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well, so it’s always nice to play against him. He’s a great guy and I’m looking forward to the next matches with him as well.”

In the last four Zverev will take on American Taylor Fritz, to whom he has lost three times in a row.

“I’m happy with being 3-0 in the group for sure, but I think now the semi-final is going to be very difficult,” said the world number two. “(Fritz) beat me the past few times at the slams, so I’m looking forward to that match.”