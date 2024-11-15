5 talking points as Wales tackle Turkey test with Nations League status at stake

Wales are in Turkey for a potential Nations League group decider on Saturday evening.

The Dragons trail Group B4 leaders Turkey by two points heading into the final round of fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Kayseri clash.

Bellamy’s biggest test

Craig Bellamy is the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games (David Davies/PA)

Craig Bellamy has already written his name into Welsh football history by becoming the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games.

Bellamy began his reign in September with a 0-0 home draw with Turkey on a night when Wales dominated and should have won.

But playing the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in their own back yard presents the most formidable test of Bellamy’s tenure yet.

Wilson leads the way

Harry Wilson has scored in his last three Wales appearances (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Wilson has been Wales’ Nations League talisman, becoming the first national men’s team player since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016 to score in three consecutive games.

Wilson produced brilliant finishes in Montenegro and Iceland before stroking home a match-winning penalty against Montenegro last month.

Although he is yet to start a Premier League game for Fulham this term, Wilson has maintained his fine scoring form off the bench with three goals in two substitute appearances against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

State of play

Turkey will be confident of defending their two-point advantage and topping the group by finishing at home to Wales and away to bottom-placed Montenegro on Tuesday.

Wales will win the group – and secure promotion to Nations League A – by beating Turkey and Iceland at home in their final two games.

If Wales finish runners-up they will go into the March play-offs to play a two-legged tie against a third-placed team in League A, meaning the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign will be delayed until September.

Goalkeeper call

Wales have rotated their goalkeepers in the Nations League with long-time custodian Danny Ward and newcomer Karl Darlow both starting twice in the campaign.

Bellamy is at ease with the policy, stating there is no need to name his number one now with World Cup qualifying not starting until next year.

Maybe, though, whoever Bellamy selects for the tough task in Kayseri will provide some clues to who will eventually get the gloves in World Cup qualifying.

Familiar foes

Wales and Turkey have had some heated battles in recent years (Joe Giddens/PA)

This will be the fifth time Turkey and Wales have met since June 2021.

Wales won that delayed Euro 2020 clash 2-0 in Baku with Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts on target, but Turkey are unbeaten since due to two Cardiff draws and a 2-0 victory at Samsun last year in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Dragons’ only win in four previous trips to Turkey came in a World Cup qualifier in March 1981, when Carl Harris scored the only goal of the game.