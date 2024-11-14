Scotland duo make debuts as only Tom Jordan retained for Portugal clash

Glasgow lock Alex Samuel and Edinburgh back-rower Ben Muncaster will both make their Scotland debuts after being included in a much-changed starting XV for Saturday’s penultimate Autumn Test against Portugal at Murrayfield.

Versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan is the only player to retain his place from the team that started the 32-15 defeat against South Africa, with Gregor Townsend resting most of his established players ahead of the Australia match the following weekend.

Darcy Graham is the only one of Townsend’s regular starters selected this weekend after the talismanic wing sat out the Boks game due to a head injury.

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall will skipper the side, with Glasgow scrum-half George Horne and Edinburgh back-rower Luke Crosbie performing vice-captain duties.

Other notable inclusions are Sale wing Arron Reed and front-rowers Paddy Harrison and Will Hurd, who are all set to win their third caps, while Northampton’s Rory Hutchinson gets a rare start at centre.

Arguably the most eye-catching name on the team-sheet is Freddy Douglas, the 19-year-old Edinburgh back-rower who is in line to make his debut off the bench despite never having played a competitive game at club level.