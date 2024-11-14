England on course for top tier as fantastic Curtis Jones goal caps Greece win

England are on course for promotion back to the Nations League top tier after debutant Curtis Jones’ fantastic flick completed an impressive 3-0 victory in Greece as Thomas Tuchel watched from afar.

The Football Association’s decision for its new manager to start in the new year raised eyebrows, just as interim Lee Carsley’s penultimate selection did for Thursday’s must-win match.

England captain Harry Kane was dropped to the bench on a night when anything but victory would see Greece win Group B2 having secured a historic 2-1 triumph at Wembley.

Carsley’s bold selection backfired last month but worked this time as the Euro 2024 runners-up silenced a packed Olympic Stadium, where Ollie Watkins justified his selection with an early opener.

Jordan Pickford produced some important saves before Jude Bellingham saw a low shot come back off the post and deflect in off Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

England knew a win by two goals would see them take control of Group B2 thanks to a superior head-to-head record with the hosts, with Jones wrapping up a fine victory with a beautiful finish.

The triumph in Athens means victory against the Republic of Ireland in Carsley’s final match before handing over to Tuchel will see them promoted.

Ollie Watkins put England ahead early on against Greece (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A number of away fans missed Jones’ goal having made an early exit from a ground where some complained about poor organisation and the use of tear gas by police before kick-off.

The FA is seeking more information about the issues in Athens, where UEFA is sure to look at the laser pen aimed at England players during the first half.

The bright green light was visible from the outset at the packed Olympic Stadium, which was silenced after just seven minutes.

Bellingham superbly lifted the ball down the right to Noni Madueke, who showed confidence and intelligence before cutting back for Watkins to convert from six yards.

It was a fantastic start that card-happy referee Daniel Siebert dampened by handing harsh bookings to Bellingham and Conor Gallagher in quick succession. Pickford was similarly perplexed when he was later shown a yellow.

England were dominating without creating many clear-cut chances against a limited Greece side that only seriously tested them once before the break.

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas darted down the left and received a return pass before hitting a fizzing effort that Pickford stopped at his near post.

England’s number one denied a tamer Tasos Bakasetas attempt during a temporary Greek improvement that the visitors saw out before regaining control.

Noni Madueke was one of the England players targeted by a green laser (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bellingham ignored a laser aimed his way but saw a strong run stopped before the ball got caught under Watkins’ feet having been slipped in superbly by Rico Lewis.

Lewis Hall came on for his England debut at the break, replacing Ezri Konsa as Carsley reshuffled the backline.

Lewis moved to right-back and soon tested Vlachodimos in the Greece goal, taking a touch and hitting a snapshot that forced a save having been found by livewire Madueke’s cross.

The Chelsea winger was impressing and his cross after the resulting corner was initially dealt with ended in a glancing Bellingham header bouncing onto the far post.

Jude Bellingham helped England double their lead in Greece (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Greece responded to that let-off with a triple change that injected new life into a side that were denied by Pickford’s reflexes.

Gallagher poorly lost possession and the hosts broke, with Dimitrios Pelkas playing in fellow substitute Fotis Ioannidis to show get away a shot the goalkeeper stopped well.

Kane, Jarrod Bowen and debutant Morgan Rogers replaced Watkins, Madueke and Anthony Gordon as Carsley sought an attacking refresh as Greece came on strong.

Kane saw a hopeful effort held and the second goal the visitors were striving for arrived in the 77th minute.

Rogers met a pass from Hall with a lovely first-time ball inside to Bellingham, who drove from just inside the Greece half and hit a low 20-yard effort that struck the post and went in off the back of Vlachodimos’ legs.

Athens was silenced, with the mood sinking lower in the 83rd minute.

Bowen played the ball to recently-introduced Morgan Gibbs-White, whose pass to Jones was met by a fantastic flick past the Greek keeper to kill the contest.