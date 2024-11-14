Emma Raducanu looks to hire fitness trainer and ‘stay on court longer’ next year

Emma Raducanu confirmed she is in talks to add a renowned fitness trainer to her team as she bids to make a successful return from her latest injury lay-off.

The former US Open champion is expected to play the opening match for Great Britain on Friday in their Billie Jean King Cup Finals clash with Germany in Malaga.

It will be her first competitive outing for nearly two months since she strained ligaments in her foot during the Korea Open.

Raducanu has climbed more than 200 places in the rankings this year after sitting out most of last season following operations on both wrists and one ankle but has played fewer tournaments than almost anyone else in the top 60 and only three since Wimbledon.

She revealed a deal to hire fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, who previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, is not yet signed off, although talks are progressing, and said she is “ready to commit” to physical improvements.

“I think my goal next year is to stay on court longer,” said Raducanu, who had previously cited a desire to keep her team small as a reason for not hiring a full-time fitness trainer and relying on Lawn Tennis Association staff.

“This year I came to top 60 in the world, but I played I think less than 15 events. I know if I’m on court and healthy and competing, I can go even higher and further.

“I think that my athleticism is a strength of mine, but it’s nowhere near its full potential. I’m just looking forward to exploring that further, and ready to commit to doing that.

“While it’s the end of the season for a lot of players, I feel I’m just beginning to kick-start and get things in motion, training really well, training hard, and already building towards next year. I’m not really looking to have any more time off.

“I’m just looking forward to competing here this week and taking however this goes and improving on it for next year.”

It is a major boost to Britain’s hopes of progressing to a quarter-final against defending champions Canada on Sunday, and possibly beyond, that Raducanu is available.

She played a starring role in April as Britain unexpectedly toppled France on clay to book their place by right at the Finals event for the first time under the current format.

They did reach the semi-finals without Raducanu two years ago but were given a wild card as hosts of the event in Glasgow.

This year it was scheduled to take place in Seville before switching to Malaga, which will also host the Davis Cup Finals next week, at the request of Spanish authorities.

Heavy rain and flooding pushed the start of the event back from Wednesday to Thursday but there was no damage to the venue and thankfully the scenes were not nearly as bad as the devastating floods that hit southern Spain two weeks ago.

Teams were unable to practise with the venue locked down, which meant a different 22nd birthday for Raducanu than planned.

“I’m really grateful that my team, they made a really big effort yesterday to make me feel really special,” she said. “There was birthday banners, cake, balloons.

“It was really nice, considering the weather. We couldn’t really go out or do anything, but it’s just how it goes. Even though those were the conditions, I still had a great time. It was very memorable.”

Captain Anne Keothavong has her strongest team available, with in-form Katie Boulter taking the number one role and Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls making up the quintet.

Boulter had struggled for form since the grass-court season but was rewarded for undertaking a long stint in Asia with a semi-final appearance in Tokyo and a final in Hong Kong, propelling her into the top 25 for the first time.

“I feel like I was constantly working to find my rhythm again,” said Boulter. “I got a lot of confidence from those last couple of weeks. I think that will really push me on going into next year because I found my level again.”

Germany are led by 84th-ranked Laura Siegemund, who is also a strong doubles player, but Britain will go into the clash as favourites.

“I’m pleased that we’ve got the best team that I could have fielded,” said Keothavong. “I do believe we are a team that can win this competition.”