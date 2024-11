PGMOL aware of video allegedly showing David Coote snorting white powder

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd is “aware of the allegations” and “taking them very seriously” after a video appeared to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting white powder.

Comments Coote is alleged to have made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in previous video footage have led to him being suspended by PGMOL and investigated by the body and the Football Association.

On Wednesday evening, another video appeared on the Sun’s website which it said showed Coote snorting white powder during the summer’s Euros in Germany, where he was officiating.

Coote is currently suspended by the PGMOL (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A PGMOL spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”