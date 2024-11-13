Ireland’s Cian Healy in line to win landmark 133rd cap against Argentina

Cian Healy is set to move alongside Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped international after being named among the replacements for Friday’s clash with Argentina.

Leinster prop Healy, who made his debut against Australia in November 2009, will win his 133rd Test cap, if he comes off the bench at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Centre Robbie Henshaw has been selected ahead of Bundee Aki in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following last week’s 23-13 loss to New Zealand.

Uncapped Leinster pair Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast are in line to make international debuts from the bench.

Former Ireland Under-20 prop Clarkson, 24, was originally selected for the autumn campaign as a training panellist but has been given an opportunity in the absence of Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole.

Fly-half Prendergast is preferred to provincial team-mate Ciaran Frawley and will provide back-up for number 10 Jack Crowley. The 21-year-old was an unused member of Farrell’s squad for the summer tour to South Africa.

Forward Ryan Baird and scrum-half Craig Casey have also been added to a rejigged bench.

Iain Henderson and Conor Murray join O’Toole, Aki and Frawley in dropping out of the match-day 23.

Head coach Farrell said: “There has been a sharp focus in training this week and the squad are determined to get back to winning ways in front of a vocal home crowd.

“Friday will be a special night at Aviva Stadium for more reasons than one. For Tom and Sam, their promotion to the match-day squad for the first time is testament to their form, talent and application over the last number of weeks and we congratulate them on their selection.

“For Cian, on the other end of the career spectrum, it will be an incredible moment for him, his family and friends to reach Brian O’Driscoll’s 133-cap landmark.

Robbie Henshaw has been recalled by Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’ll pay tribute to Cian again, but he is a legend of the game in Ireland and his influence amongst his team-mates, past and present, transcends his many successes on the field.

“It promises to be a special night.”

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Casey (Munster), S Prendergast (Leinster), J Osborne (Leinster).