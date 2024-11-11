Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for two weeks with hamstring issue

Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury deemed not to be serious.

The PA news agency understands scans have revealed the problem which forced him off in the first half of Saturday’s victory over Aston Villa is rated as a low grade issue.

It is believed the defender’s early intervention in signalling to the bench the need to come off in the 25th minute limited the damage.

That means he may only be sidelined for a couple of weeks, which would give him a chance of making his return when the Premier League leaders’ campaign resumes at Southampton on November 24.

However, with Real Madrid due to visit in the Champions League the following Wednesday and title rivals Manchester City arriving at Anfield four days later, head coach Arne Slot may opt to field Conor Bradley against Saints to allow Alexander-Arnold more recovery time.

It means, though, the right-back will miss England’s Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland.