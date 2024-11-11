Ewan Ashman wants Scotland to take positives after running South Africa close

Ewan Ashman believes Scotland can draw plenty of encouragement from their valiant effort against South Africa on Sunday as they build towards next year’s Six Nations.

The Scots went down 32-15 to the double world champions at Murrayfield after dominating long periods of the second half and threatening to get their noses in front.

Gregor Townsend’s side – who played 20 minutes of the first half with 14 men following Scott Cummings’ red card – got within four points of the Springboks just after the hour and were within a converted score until the 74th minute, when the visitors started to close the game out.

Despite the frustration at missing out on a first victory over South Africa since 2010, hooker Ashman feels the Scots can be buoyed by the way they played as they prepare for two more Autumn Tests against Portugal and Australia before kicking off their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy at the start of February.

“Everybody’s disappointed because that was an opportunity for us and we let it slip,” he said.

“We probably won’t have another crack at them for two or three years. But there’s still a massive pride amongst the lads, and I think it’s just like a fire of confidence for us.

“You look at the positives of the game, like the defensive performance, the effort, that’s something that we can take forward into the next couple of games, into the Six Nations.

“We were playing 14 men against the best-stats Springboks team, world champions. Obviously we need to learn and we need to be more clinical, but we can also take the positives and build on that.”

All of Scotland’s 15 points came from the boot of Finn Russell and Ashman rued their inability to get over the whitewash while on top.

“I think for 60 minutes we went toe-to-toe with the Springboks, but we just didn’t convert in those key moments and that’s the difference in these big games against a top, top team,” he said.

“It’s fine margins. We just weren’t clinical enough in that 22. If we want to take the scalps of world champions or top teams like that, you can’t miss one or two chances. You have to take every one.

“But I’m really proud of the effort, the boys were banging. Even with the red card for 20 minutes, the boys fronted up. I think it was one of the best defensive performances we’ve put in.”

Ewan Ashman has 21 Scotland caps (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ashman, who made his debut three years ago, is relishing the opportunity to make the number two jersey his own following George Turner’s transfer to Japan in the summer, which effectively removed him from Scotland contention.

“Yeah, obviously, that’s everybody’s dream,” said the 24-year-old Edinburgh player.

“You want to play for your country and that’s exactly what I want to do. But all I can do is control my performances and that’s just what I try and do.

“I’m on 21 caps now and I feel like I’m one of the less-new players in the squad, so I’m just trying to step forward for the lads and put my hand up.”