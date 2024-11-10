Wales stumble to 10th straight Test defeat as Fiji emerge triumphant in Cardiff

Wales slumped to a record-equalling 10th successive Test match defeat as Fiji claimed a 24-19 Autumn Nations Series victory in Cardiff.

Despite having wing Semi Radradra sent off for a dangerous tackle midway through the first half, World Rugby’s 20-minute red-card trial meant Fiji were able to replace him early in the second period.

And they did just enough to pile the misery on Warren Gatland’s team and post a first win against them in the Welsh capital.

Wales’ latest defeat matched a run of losses set in 2002 and 2003 under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen, and they have not tasted success since beating 2023 World Cup pool stage opponents Georgia.

Blair Murray scoring Wales’ first try (David Davies/PA)

Wales led 14-3 through a try from debutant wing Blair Murray and a penalty try, plus one Gareth Anscombe conversion, but Fiji – inspired by fly-half Caleb Muntz – were not to be denied a famous triumph.

Muntz amassed 19 points through a try, four penalties and conversion, while centre Josua Tuisova also crossed, with an Ellis Bevan touchdown for Wales proving too little, too late.

Australia, impressive conquerors of England on Saturday, are next up for Wales, followed by world champions South Africa, suggesting no immediate end in sight to a demoralising results sequence.

Wales made a bright start, dominating initial possession and territory, but Fiji’s defence held firm as they repelled close-range charges from number eight Aaron Wainwright and prop Gareth Thomas.

Fiji were unlocked after eight minutes, though, when centre Ben Thomas’ exquisite pass found wing Mason Grady, who fed full-back Cameron Winnett and he sent Murray over for a superbly-worked try that Anscombe converted from the touchline.

Wales’ Taine Plumtree and team-mates appear dejected after the match (David Davies/PA)

A Muntz penalty then opened Fiji’s account, and Wales thought they had scored a second try when Winnett picked a searing angle to cross, but the score was disallowed following flanker Tommy Reffell’s dangerous challenge on Radradra that meant a yellow card.

Fiji number eight Elia Canakaivata was then yellow-carded as Wales pressed on their opponents’ line, and French referee Luc Ramos awarded them a penalty try for a 14-3 lead.

Wales lost Grady with an injury, which meant fly-half Sam Costelow – one of only two Wales backs on the bench – replacing him, before Radradra was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle, temporarily reducing Fiji to 13 players.

But despite their numerical disadvantage – and confirmation of Radradra’s red card upgrade from the bunker – Fiji kept their composure and Muntz crossed for a fine solo try that he also converted, cutting the gap to four points.

Fiji thought they had gone in front on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty try after Wales collapsed a maul, but it was ruled out for earlier obstruction by the visitors and Wales escaped with a 14-10 interval advantage.

Muntz then cut the gap to a point through his second successful penalty, as the 20-minute red card allowed Fiji to replace Radradra with Sireli Maqala.

Gatland made four changes in one swoop shortly after the break, including a new front row and Jac Morgan taking over from Reffell, but Muntz nudged Fiji ahead by completing his penalty hat-trick.

Wales saw a second try for Murray ruled out after Thomas knocked on in build-up play, and Fiji extended their lead on the hour mark when a slick move was rounded off by Tuisova.

Wales had to score next, and they delivered 14 minutes from time after patient approach work was rewarded with a try in the corner for Bevan, and Fiji led by just two points.

Fiji looked to claim a clinching try as the clocked ticked down, but full-back Vuate Karawalevu had a try ruled out following Muntz’s forward pass, yet another Muntz penalty made it a five-point game with four minutes left, and Wales could find no way back.