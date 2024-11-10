Spirited Scotland make South Africa work for Murrayfield victory

Scotland produced a spirited display but lacked the guile to get over the line as they went down to a 32-15 defeat by world champions South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Three first-half tries – two from Makazole Mapimpi either side of an opportunist score from Thomas du Toit – gave the Boks a 19-9 interval lead after the Scots had the double setback of a 20-minute red card for Scott Cummings and a Ben White try chalked off.

Gregor Townsend’s side rallied impressively after the break and got to within four points, but they were made to rue their inability to cross the whitewash while on top, with all of their points coming from the boot of Finn Russell.

South Africa eventually pulled away in the closings stages, with a try from Jasper Wiese in the last action of the match sealing their ninth consecutive victory over Scotland.

The hosts’ cause appeared to have been aided by the fact Rassie Erasmus rested some of his key players for the first of three Tests in the UK this month, although the Boks head coach loaded his bench with brute force and experience in a typically bold 7-1 split.

The visitors went ahead in clinical fashion after just four minutes.

Handre Pollard lofted a perfectly-weighted kick out to the left for Mapimpi and the 34-year-old wing, who also scored a brace in his side’s 30-15 victory on their last visit to Murrayfield three years ago, evaded a challenge from Tom Jordan as he eased over the line. Pollard was off target with his conversion attempt.

Scotland thought they were going to get a chance to reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty just outside the 22 in the 11th minute.

Finn Russell kicked all of Scotland’s points (Jane Barlow/PA).

But, with Russell setting up to kick for goal, an intervention from the TMO led to lock Cummings being sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous clearout in a ruck.

Despite being down to 14 men, Scotland got themselves up and running with a Russell penalty in the 17th minute.

Just after the ball flew between the posts, however, the Scots were dealt a further blow when it was confirmed Cummings’ yellow had been upgraded to 20-minute red.

Remarkably, though, Scotland got their noses in front in the 22nd minute when Russell kicked another penalty.

Their lead lasted a mere seven minutes as the Boks reasserted their authority when Russell’s Bath team-mate Du Toit eased over from close range after a lineout dropped fortuitously into his arms and left him with a clear path to the whitewash. Pollard added the extras.

Ben White’s try was disallowed for a knock-on (Jane Barlow/PA).

Glasgow second-rower Max Williamson came on as Cummings’ replacement in the 33rd minute, just in time to see Russell send another penalty between the posts.

But Scotland were undone two minutes later when Mapimpi again dashed over on the left after being set up by another cross-field kick, this time from Willie le Roux. Pollard converted.

Scotland thought they were back in it a minute before the break when White bolted over after being fed by Jordan.

Russell converted, seemingly bringing the hosts back to within three points, only for the try to subsequently be scrapped after the TMO spotted a knock-on by Huw Jones in the build-up.

Another Russell penalty three minutes into the second half kept the Scots within striking distance before the ‘Bomb Squad’ – this time including Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit – entered the fray.

Scotland were unfazed by the arrival of the Boks big-hitters, however, and duly started to build up a head of steam, throwing the ball about with freedom and asking serious questions of their visitors.

The pressure drew a 59th minute yellow card for Mapimpi, penalised for a cynical knock-on.

Despite having the extra man, and the momentum to push for a try, Russell opted to send a close-range penalty between the posts, bringing his side within four points, but Pollard swiftly responded with a penalty of his own to restore the seven-point advantage.

Pollard kicked another penalty in the 74th minute to all but seal the win before Wiese pushed over at the death to ensure the Boks ended up with a far more comfortable winning margin than had looked likely for most of the second half.