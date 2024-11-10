Noa-Lynn van Leuven suffers second defeat at Grand Slam of Darts

Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Grand Slam of Darts.

Van Leuven, who transitioned in 2021, created history on Saturday by becoming the first trans player to compete in a televised PDC tournament against men, losing 5-0 to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

And, although the 28-year-old won the first two legs of her second Group G clash against Ryan Joyce, she ultimately slipped to a 5-3 loss in Wolverhampton.

Van Leuven, who has also qualified for next month’s World Championship, hit finishes of 64 and 72 to take a 2-0 lead, but missed nine darts at a double in the third leg before Joyce finally hit double eight.

That proved to be a turning point in the match as Joyce hit a 110 checkout to level the scores on his way to a vital win following his heavy defeat to Gary Anderson on day one.