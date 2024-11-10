Newcastle stage second-half comeback to ease past high-flying Forest

Newcastle hit three second-half goals to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Forest were on the way to consolidating third position in the Premier League as they led at half-time through Murillo’s early header.

But Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes struck after the break to earn a deserved 3-1 victory and keep Newcastle handily placed in eighth in a hugely condensed league table, which sees seven teams separated by one point.

For Forest, a three-game winning run came to an end with just their second loss of the season and they were left to rue a poor second-half performance as boss Nuno Espirito Santo suffered the customary manager of the month curse after winning October’s gong.

The day started well for the hosts as they went ahead in the 21st minute through Murillo.

The central defender, who will head away on international duty with Brazil after receiving his first call-up, got in front of his marker from Anthony Elanga’s free-kick to glance past a helpless Nick Pope.

Newcastle’s response was good and they pushed for an immediate leveller, with Bruno Guimaraes forcing Matz Sels into a stretching save.

The Belgium goalkeeper was again called into action to keep out Dan Burn’s bundled effort at the far post.

Forest were on the back foot as half-time approached and Newcastle thought they should have had a penalty when Elanga went through the back of Joe Willock.

Newcastle started the second half on top again and Guimaraes came close with an audacious effort with the outside of his boot which went just over.

The visitors’ dominance did leave them susceptible to Forest’s counter attack and Nicolas Dominguez could have made it two as he raced clear from Chris Wood’s pass but Pope saved with his feet.

And moments later, in the 54th minute, Newcastle were finally level.

Anthony Gordon’s corner fell kindly to Isak who pounced to convert from close range.

The game opened up and, as Forest countered again, Burn was lucky not to earn a second yellow card when he chopped down Jota Silva.

Isak blazed a volley just wide before Newcastle did go ahead in the 72nd minute from a counter attack of their own.

Isak fed Joelinton and the Brazilian was given too much space to curl into the far corner from the edge of the area.

They killed the game in the 83rd minute with another goal from back to front as Barnes converted at the near post.

Eddie Howe’s men saw the game out with ease to move up to eighth, just a point behind Forest in third.