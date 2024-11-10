Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal’s ‘nightmare’ period with injuries will end soon

Mikel Arteta called Arsenal’s stuttering bid to win the Premier League title a “nightmare” after his side were left nine points adrift of Liverpool following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

The Gunners appeared on course to end a three-match winless streak in the league after Gabriel Martinelli converted a fine cross from the returning Martin Odegaard on the hour mark.

However, Arteta’s men were pegged back just 10 minutes later when Pedro Neto unleashed from range before Leandro Trossard failed to convert William Saliba’s pass from close range in the final second.

Trossard’s late miss saw Arteta collapse on to the pitch, while the Spaniard was also left pondering a fresh double injury blow after both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were unable to complete the match. Arteta revealed the England duo are a doubt for the forthcoming international break.

Odegaard’s first start since September provided Arsenal with a timely boost, but their season has been derailed by a series of injuries and suspensions.

Speaking after the score draw at Stamford Bridge, which marked the first time Arsenal have gone four matches without a win in the top flight since April 2023, he said: “There’s nothing that we can do about that.

“What I’m praying for is that after the international break we have the team fully physically equipped, that they are available and that they are fit, because, it’s been a nightmare for eight weeks.

Martin Odegaard made his first start since September for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“Doubt after doubt, issue after issue, not only with the ones that are not able to play, but with the ones who are able to play.

“I am disappointed with the result because I think we deserved more. After scoring the first goal, I’m very disappointed with how we conceded their goal. That’s nowhere near the standards of our defensive habits, how we allowed it.

“The moment you give space and time, you’re going to get punished, so that’s not bad luck. Then the team showed it’s teeth. We created three big chances. Unfortunately we weren’t able to put the ball in the net, but we deserved to win it.”

Rice, who was a doubt heading into the fixture with a broken toe, was replaced after 71 minutes, while Saka was also withdrawn in the second period following a robust tackle by Marc Cucurella.

Bukayo Saka, right, is an injury doubt for England after going off against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“It doesn’t look good, because for two players of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, obviously it’s not good news,” added Arteta.

Asked if he expects them to be available for England’s Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, Arteta replied: “Well, two players that just came off, I don’t know whether to expect them to be fit, because if not they don’t come off.”

Neto’s equaliser allowed Chelsea to stay one place clear of Arsenal in third, albeit on goal difference. The Blues have lost only twice this season – to Manchester City and Liverpool.

“The performance was good, the game was open, and for sure, 100 per cent we at least deserved a point,” said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

“We are behind teams like Manchester City and Arsenal because they have had the same manager for a long time. But this doesn’t mean that we are not going to come and win the game.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We tried to win, and very soon, we will win this kind of game.”

Cole Palmer was passed fit to play following a a knee injury and completed the fixture.

Maresca added: “I don’t think we took a risk. I am happy with his performance. He is painful now, but it doesn’t look like he is in bother.”