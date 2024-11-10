Man Utd see off Leicester in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game as interim boss

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United to a much-needed Premier League win against Leicester as the curtain came down on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim reign – and perhaps his second spell with the club.

Having returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants, the fan favourite took charge for the fourth and final time on Sunday before Ruben Amorim starts as head coach.

Van Nistelrooy’s place as part of that new-look backroom team is unclear but the United great at least enjoyed a winning end to his time in charge, with Fernandes scoring and forcing another goal before Garnacho completed a 3-0 victory against Leicester.

The Dutchman’s name was chanted throughout and grew louder towards the end, with the ex-striker touched by the reception he received from a fanbase he says his love has grown for during his temporary stint.

Fernandes’ fourth goal in as many games under Van Nistelrooy got the ball rolling on Sunday, before the skipper, making his 250th appearance for United, bundled a cross in off Victor Kristiansen for an own goal.

Substitute Garnacho added gloss with a fine effort towards the end of a drab second half as the Dutchman’s tenure ended just as it started, with a win against Leicester.

Van Nistelrooy has improved the mood around the club during that four-match stint and wants to stay under incoming boss Amorim, but he has yet to receive clarity on his position.

‘Ruud’ echoed around the ground before and after a match that Amad Diallo was given the green light to start despite picking up a knock in Thursday’s Europa League defeat of PAOK.

The winger showed skill, bravery and confidence from the outset, bamboozling some defenders with his footwork and unnerving others with his intent.

Diallo’s determination was epitomised as he leapt to beat Kristiansen to a bouncing ball, going through on goal from the halfway line before the Leicester full-back managed to put it out of play.

But that throw-in proved costly, with Fernandes getting the ball and receiving a delicious return pass via Diallo’s backheel before sending a curling effort skipping low past Mads Hermansen.

It was a well-worked 17th-minute opener that lit up a dank Manchester day and sparked a slight increase in intent from Leicester.

The Old Trafford faithful enjoyed Abdul Fatawu’s slip as he attempted to score from his own half, although Andre Onana had to be more alert when Wilfred Ndidi was smartly put in behind.

Facundo Buonanotte’s excellent pass caught United’s jumbled defence sleeping but Onana was there to quash the danger, just as he was when Harry Winks struck from distance.

United held firm and pulled further ahead in the 38th minute. Noussair Mazraoui swung in a cross from the left that Fernandes bundled onto Kristiansen’s thigh, deflecting it into the Leicester net.

Diallo saw a shot stopped by Hermansen’s feet with the last kick of the first half followed an exciting dribble.

The contest resumed after the break at a slower pace, with play broken up and early changes made by United.

Leicester fans called for boss Steve Cooper to change things and Jordan Ayew soon threatened with an effort. It proved a fleeting flash in a second period devoid of excitement.

Casemiro limped off shortly after substitute Garnacho missed the target.

The 20-year-old has struggled for form of late but his name rang around Old Trafford after bending home brilliantly from 20 yards in front of the Stretford End in the 82nd minute.

Garnacho received a pep talk from Fernandes and a hug from Van Nistelrooy after a strike that completed a win and saw the volume turn up in the stands.

The interim boss went around Old Trafford celebrating with fans at the end of what could end up being his second United farewell.