Ireland in the running to stage an NFL match next season

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that Ireland could be in line to host one of eight expected international games next season.

Goodell said a match in Ireland is a “possibility”, in addition to a return to the UK plus matches in Spain, Mexico City, Germany and Brazil.

He was speaking prior to the NFL’s fifth and final game of this season’s overseas schedule between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in Munich on Sunday.

Goodell told the NFL Network: “We are definitely going to Spain, we expect to return to Mexico City and Brazil, we will certainly be back in the UK and we’re looking at potentially another game in the UK area – Ireland [is] a possibility.”

NFL officials have been exploring the possibility of staging a match in Ireland since October, when Goodell said he had “no doubt” it would happen.