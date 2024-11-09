Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha on target as Wolves secure first win

Wolves secured a much-needed first win of the Premier League season as goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha earned them a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton.

The result relieved the pressure on Gary O’Neil, but questions remain on Russell Martin’s future after defeat left them bottom of the table heading into the November international break.

O’Neil made the brave call of handing Sarabia another start following his tough outing against Crystal Palace, but he repaid that trust when he put Wolves ahead.

Ryan Manning thought he grabbed an equaliser for the visitors until VAR intervened and a toothless Southampton attack failed to register a shot on target throughout the contest.

Cunha’s stunning strike then sealed their first win and clean sheet of the season.

Martin had originally opted not to change a winning side following their first victory of the season over Everton, but was forced to bring Joe Aribo into the starting XI over Flynn Downes in a late change before kick-off, while O’Neil brought Mario Lemina in for Tommy Doyle in his only change.

The tension inside Molineux eased with just 109 seconds on the clock.

Cunha picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch and drove forward where he spotted the run of Sarabia who rounded Aaron Ramsdale and slotted into an empty net.

The Wolves fans were silenced as the visitors thought they levelled matters.

The hosts failed to deal with a ball in the box and it fell kindly for Manning, who lashed into the top corner but referee Thomas Bramall was sent to the VAR screen which showed Mateus Fernandes had fouled Nelson Semedo in the build up.

The away side started to crank up the pressure in search of an equaliser, and Fernandes had an effort blocked by Craig Dawson as Wolves again looked delicate from a set piece before Taylor Harwood-Bellis nodded wide from the resulting corner.

Wolves were on the back foot as half-time approached but had the first opportunity after the break but Joao Gomes saw his 20-yard effort gathered safely by Ramsdale.

Wolves earned the breathing space they craved six minutes into the half.

Dawson nicked the ball off Cameron Archer on the halfway line and fed Cunha, who curled beyond Ramsdale from 25 yards in sensational fashion.

Tyler Dibling threatened to inject some quality into the Saints attack as he came forward but curled harmlessly over the bar.

Things could have got even worse for Southampton if Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had connected with Rayan Ait-Nouri’s ball in but nevertheless earned all three points against a Saints side void of any sort of creativity.