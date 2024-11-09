Gary O’Neil pays tribute to Wolves players after securing first win of season

Boss Gary O’Neil credited his players after Wolves secured their first win of the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Southampton.

Wolves got the start they dreamed of when Matheus Cunha played in Pablo Sarabia, who rounded Aaron Ramsdale and finished into an empty net, to give the hosts a lead inside two minutes.

The visitors thought they equalised when Ryan Manning powered into the top corner from inside the area but Thomas Bramall ruled it out after he was sent to the VAR screen when Mateus Fernandes brought Nelson Semedo down.

Wolves sealed a much-needed first win thanks to a moment of brilliance from Cunha who bent the ball past Ramsdale to lift the hosts above Southampton into 18th.

O’Neil said: “The players deserve it. They’ve put in an awful lot of work.

“Second half I thought we were excellent – didn’t feel under any real threat once we got to grips with the shape and a nervy first half as expected under the circumstances.

“I wanted them (fans) to enjoy it because they’ve waited a very long time for it. The win was not about me today, a lot was made about me and my future, I’m comfortable in my position and the future my coaching career has.

“Today was about Wolves, I didn’t want to make it about me either which is why I was keen to let the players go around the supporters and enjoy it.

“I’m pleased for the fans and players now we need to dust ourselves down and go four unbeaten.”

Sarabia was cheered off the field when he was substituted in last week’s draw with Crystal Palace but O’Neil decided to keep faith with the Spaniard who repaid the trust by scoring his first goal of the campaign.

He added: “Part of my team selection were people who I thought could stand pressure of what today was going to look like.

“I knew Pablo would be able to cope with that. He’s a confident guy. It was a fantastic goal, had some big chances of that similar sequence against Crystal Palace – He took his goal very well today pleased with that.”

Southampton had 71 per cent possession of the ball in defeat but failed to register a single shot on target as they slipped beneath Wolves and rock bottom of the table.

Saints boss Russell Martin said: “We should do more with the ball, so to come here and have as much of the ball as we did especially in the final third is not easy.

“If you said before the game we’d limit them to eight shots and be in and around their final third as much as we were, I’d expect to have something to show for it.

“Its not enough, I guarantee I’ll get asked about the style of play. The team builds up to the final third in this structure so they can do their stuff. We get in their box a lot in the first half but need to do more for sure.

“It’ll be what it’ll be, we’ll work as hard as we can – the rest of it is out of my control so I don’t sweat. Hopefully I’ll be speaking to you in two weeks.”