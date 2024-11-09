Dewi Lake: It is time for Wales to start building momentum after losing run

Dewi Lake has urged Wales to “turn over a new leaf” when they begin their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Fiji on Sunday.

The Wales captain leads a team desperate to avoid suffering a record-equalling 10th successive Test defeat that would match an all-time low of 2002 and 2003.

It is approaching 400 days since Wales last posted a Test triumph – a 43-19 World Cup pool-stage victory over Georgia – since then they have finished bottom of the Six Nations without a win and also lost to Australia (twice), South Africa and Argentina.

“We are all massively motivated to turn things around, having been involved in a nine-game losing streak,” Lake said.

“It is not something you ever want to happen. Now, it’s our job to change it and get back on to the right side of the results.

“We are back in Cardiff, back in front of a home crowd, and we need to turn over a new leaf with this group. We have to set the record straight, put the losses behind us and start building momentum into the Six Nations.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland welcomes back more than 230 caps’ worth of experience – Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard and Aaron Wainwright – that he did not have for a second Test defeat against Australia in July.

And that collective input could prove crucial in terms of driving a team that also features five players with single-figure caps, plus a Test debutant in Scarlets wing Blair Murray.

Fiji are dangerous opponents, but Wales have found a way to get past them in 12 of the countries’ 14 previous meetings, including an epic 2023 World Cup clash that easily ranked among the tournament’s best games.

“We have all put pressure on ourselves coming into this campaign – and there is external pressure as well – but we are excited about the challenge ahead,” Lake added.

“There has been a bit of a grace period around results, the experience of the players and getting to grips with international rugby. But that has gone now, given the experience we now have in this group, and it is all about results.

“We have just got to be clinical. In the summer Tests (against Australia) we had to work really hard to score our tries and probably gave away a few soft ones.

“On the other side of the coin, Australia didn’t have to work too hard for their points. We conceded six points from kick-offs after we had just scored tries.

“We know Fiji are a dangerous outfit. The last time we faced them was at the World Cup and it came down to the 82nd minute.

“Everyone was on the edge of their seats watching that, and we know what they are going to bring and the firepower they have got coming back into their side.

“We are fully aware of their dangers and how good they are, but we have to focus on ourselves and just be clinical.

“We would love to put on an incredible game, and I am sure it will be against Fiji because that is the brand of rugby they play.

“But in years to come when you look back on a game you often don’t remember what a game looked like or what the scoreboard said. If it says 6-3 when we look back, then we will be happy.”

The key man for Wales could be Cardiff back Ben Thomas, who impressed at fly-half against Australia but now fills the inside centre role and carries outstanding regional form with him.

Gatland said: “I think he has got a good balance to his game. He is not afraid to carry the ball to the line and attack inside shoulders.

“The pleasing thing about him is he looks like he is a player who has time on the ball. That definitely helps his decisions and being able to shift the ball.”