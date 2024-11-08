England’s Ollie Lawrence wary of unknown quantity Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Ollie Lawrence admits he is stepping into the unknown when he takes on Australia’s rugby league superstar Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

England centre Lawrence lines up opposite Suaalii after the 21-year-old was given his Test debut less than a month after switching to union from NRL side Sydney Roosters for £2.7million.

It is hoped that Suaalii will help lift the Wallabies out of the doldrums in time for next year’s British and Irish Lions tour amid predictions Down Under that he will become their most successful cross-code convert yet.

Lawrence insists that preparing to face a player with no union experience since representing Australia Under-18s presents a challenge.

“It’s obviously difficult because he’s just switched codes and so we’ve been looking at the league side of things,” the Bath centre said.

“I’ve seen a lot of his footy over the years and he’s been an incredible player in league.

“If you just look at his stature, he’s a big lad at 6ft 5ins and he’s quick, so you know you have to take time and space away from him as quickly as possible.

“There’s definitely a bit of unknown about him and we don’t know how he will step up, but I’m excited to go up against world-class players.

“Like we do for every opposition, we look at their strengths and weakness and look where we can go after them.”

Apart from the task of containing Suaalii, Lawrence must also show the best of himself in attack after he was starved of the ball in the 24-22 defeat by New Zealand that opened the Autumn Nations Series.

The 25-year-old is a devastating runner for Bath yet carried just twice against the All Blacks and not once after the 11th minute.

England have made increasing his involvements with the ball in hand a matter of urgency and have switched his centre position with Henry Slade to offer him more scope to threaten in the outside channels.

“It’s a tactical move and we (Lawrence and Slade) spoke about it to the coaches this week. Hopefully it will get the best out of both of us,” Lawrence said.

“It was frustrating not getting my hands on the ball against New Zealand. From me personally, there is an expectation to help the team go forward with the ball.

“The more I can get my hands on the ball, get the team moving and get us momentum, hopefully that will help us play as an attacking unit.

“I’m definitely working on getting more touches on the ball by getting into the right position and offering myself up.”

Henry Slade (left) and Ollie Lawrence (right) are England’s centre pairing against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are reeling from three successive defeats to New Zealand in which they have thrown away commanding positions heading into the final quarter.

It is a theme of their recent performance against top four opposition that they are looking to address.

“We should have seen the game out against New Zealand, so there’s an element of disappointment,” Lawrence said.

“We’re growing and want to be one of those championship teams. Championship teams finish off games, it’s quite simple really.

“We’ve got some really talented players. That’s been shown in the Premiership and now we have to show it on the international stage.”