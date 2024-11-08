Cameron Norrie reaches first ATP Tour final since February 2023 at Moselle Open

Cameron Norrie reached his first final of the season at the Moselle Open in Metz.

The British number two has saved his best week of the year for the last one, beating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2 7-6 (5) to guarantee a return to the top 50.

It is Norrie’s first final since he won his fifth ATP Tour title in Rio in February 2023 with victory over Carlos Alcaraz and his 15th in total.

His form has come in sporadic bursts since, while he returned to action last month after nearly three months out with a forearm injury, and the roar he let out at the end of the contest showed what it meant to him.

“It’s been a difficult year for me and I never really was able to gain any momentum, so it’s nice to finish the last week of the year playing for a final,” said Norrie.

“I was just back to competing for every point. It was nice to get my first indoor final as well and, regardless of who I play tomorrow, it’s going to be difficult but I’m going to enjoy the win today. I’m really happy.”

Norrie made a perfect start against the flamboyant Moutet with an immediate break of serve and looked in complete control of the contest when he broke for a third time at the beginning of the second set.

But back came Moutet with four games in row before Norrie steadied the ship and forced a tie-break.

The Frenchman snapped his racket in two in frustration after losing the opening point but looked poised to send the contest to a decider when he led 5-2 only for Norrie to win the final five points.

“He’s honestly one of my favourite players to watch, the way he moves is incredible and his hands are just another level,” said Norrie of his opponent.

“I knew it was going to be tough, I’ve played him before last year in Paris and the crowd was tough. You guys (fans) were tough today as well but thank you everyone for making it a great atmosphere.”

Norrie will take on either American Alex Michelsen or another Frenchman, Benjamin Bonzi, on Saturday.