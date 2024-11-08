Baltimore Ravens edge past Cincinnati Bengals in late scoring flurry

The Baltimore Ravens found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter en route to a thrilling 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his opposing number Joe Burrow finished with four touchdowns – five of which were scored in the final quarter.

The Ravens were down 21-14 entering the fourth and got their late rally off to a brilliant start with an 84-yard touchdown reception to Tylan Wallace.

They then took the lead midway through the quarter courtesy of an 18-yard touchdown reception to Mark Jackson, but the Bengals quickly hit back with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase – his second of the evening.

Rashod Bateman scored on a five-yard pass just after the two-minute warning to put the Ravens ahead by seven, but Baltimore’s defence was unable to prevent a third touchdown for Chase, with his five-yard reception bringing Cincinnati back within one with 38 seconds remaining.

But Burrow’s attempted pass to Tanner Hudson on the ensuing two-point conversation attempt was too high, handing the Ravens a seventh win of the season.