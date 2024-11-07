Lee Carsley yet to speak to Thomas Tuchel over England selection

Interim England boss Lee Carsley is yet to speak with incoming permanent head coach Thomas Tuchel, revealing the pair have only exchanged text messages.

Tuchel was appointed as Gareth Southgate’s successor last month but does not begin work until January 1, with Carsley continuing in his caretaker role.

That will conclude after the Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next week when the 50-year-old will return to his job with the Under-21s.

With Carsley having already taken charge of four games and the man responsible for leading the age group with the most direct route to the senior team, the pair will have lots to discuss.

But Carsley is not concerned that Tuchel is yet to reach out.

“I think it’s quite clear in terms of the starting date,” he said. “It was more of a text message to him which was ‘congratulations’ and he said ‘good luck for the window and look forward to meeting up’.

“He is fully respectful that I am in charge at the moment. That is the priority.

Lee Carsley insists he remains fully in charge of England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I do not feel hard done by or shunned.

“If anything I look forward to hopefully create a situation where we can hand over a healthy squad of players to the new coach and his squad.”

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss was appointed two days before Carsley oversaw a shock defeat against Greece at Wembley before tying himself in knots answering questions on whether he wanted the job permanently.

He admits he did not know Tuchel had already signed his contract by that point, but does not feel undermined.

“My focus was massively on the games, on the camp,” he said. “In terms of my position, I’m really comfortable with the way that it was handled.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been called up for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

“I didn’t feel undermined or anything like that. If anything I felt really well supported.

“So in terms of the Greece performance there is definitely not an excuse or that I knew something or I didn’t. In respect to the performance it was down to me.”

Carsley named his 26-man squad for the return visit to Greece and the Wembley date with Ireland on Thursday, calling up uncapped defensive pair Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

He insisted he was “selfish” in picking a squad which had no consideration for Tuchel or how the German may want to play when he takes over.

He also risked annoying Pep Guardiola, by calling up Jack Grealish despite the winger missing the last four Manchester City games with a slight groin strain.

Carsley wants Grealish to be part of the squad but admits he will not feature if he does not report fully fit next week.

Jack Grealish is involved in the England camp (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Guardiola said Grealish will not be fit until after the international break, to which Carsley replied: “That may be the case, that may be the case. We’ll monitor it as we’re going.

“If that’s the case that he’s not available then we’ll move.

“He’s been training, again medical team[s] are speaking. Jack’s been training at City for the last couple of days.

“So we’re hoping that we’ll assess him when he comes to camp. Jack is in the same position as maybe four or five other players that there’s question marks over whether they’re going to be involved or not.

“And I think as well, I don’t think this is the time of year to be gambling, or taking chances with players. If there’s a risk that they’re not fit, we won’t take that chance.”