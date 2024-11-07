FIA asked by Formula One drivers to treat them like adults amid swearing row

Formula One drivers have asked the FIA to treat them like adults amid the sport’s swearing row and urged president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to consider his own “language”.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have both been punished in recent weeks, with the Dutchman asked to “accomplish some work of public interest” after describing his car as “f*****” during a news conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem said in an interview with Autosport ahead of that race that the grid’s stars had a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio and that they should not act like rappers.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who urged Verstappen to ignore the sanction, said he believed those comments carried a “racial element” as the row escalated.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, of which Mercedes driver George Russell is a director, have been considering their response since and have criticised Ben Sulayem’s tone.

“There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation,” an open letter from the GDPA on behalf of the Grand Prix Drivers read.

“We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

“Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

“Further, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions by the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

Hamilton had a long-running duel with Ben Sulayem over the wearing of jewellery in his Mercedes cockpit.

Hamilton was forced to remove his nose stud ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix before he was afforded an FIA medical exemption to wear the piercings following “concerns about disfigurement” the following season.

The GDPA letter also addresses concerns over where the money from fines is distributed, asking the sport’s governing body for transparency.

Lewis Hamilton has had a long-standing row with Mohammed Ben Sulayem (David Davis/PA)

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport,” the letter continued.

“For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA president to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport.

“We once again request the FIA president provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.”

The PA news agency has contacted the FIA for comment.