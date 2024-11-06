Conor Benn free to resume boxing career after being cleared of doping offences

Conor Benn is relishing the opportunity to resume his boxing career in the UK after the National Anti-Doping Panel cleared him of any wrongdoing with regard to two failed drugs tests in 2002.

Benn tested positive for the fertility drug clomifene in two tests in the build-up to his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank in October 2022, causing the contest to be scrapped at short notice.

Benn had his licence removed by the British Boxing Board of Control, and although his provisional suspension was lifted by the NADP in July 2023, it was subsequently reinstated following a successful appeal by the Board and the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

After the NADP reversed that decision on Tuesday, saying it was “not comfortably satisfied” that UKAD had proved Benn had committed a doping offence, the 28-year-old issued a statement on his social media accounts.

Benn said: “I am thankful that after an incredibly challenging two years the National Anti-Doping Panel has today finally cleared me of any wrongdoing.

“This past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life. As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout.

“As a man of God I bear no ill will toward UKAD or the British Boxing Board of Control, we have a shared ambition of a clean sport and I look forward to reconciling with the Board and moving forward together.

Conor Benn’s clash with Chris Eubank was scrapped at short notice (Yui Mok/PA)

“I have stayed disciplined and focused despite the challenges faced which is a testament to my desire to be great. I’m relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to get back in the ring to realise my ultimate potential.”

Although Benn, who has fought twice in the US since his provisional ban was implemented, will now inevitably look to securing a long-awaited clash with Eubank, his problems may not be over.

In a statement, UKAD said it will “carefully review” the decision by the NADP before deciding whether to pursue its right to a further appeal.