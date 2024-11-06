Ange Postecoglou urges Tottenham to embrace atmosphere at Galatasaray

Ange Postecoglou has backed his patched-up Tottenham team to handle the intimidating atmosphere set to greet them at Galatasaray on Thursday.

Spurs will play their fourth Europa League fixture of the season without a string of first-team players after attackers Timo Werner (groin) and Mikey Moore (illness) joined an already hefty list of absentees.

Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison are all sidelined with hamstring injuries and while Cristian Romero has a chance to make Sunday’s visit of Ipswich, the Argentina defender will not be fit for the Rams Park clash.

Postecoglou expects a fierce atmosphere at Rams Park (Nick Potts/PA)

It makes an already tricky fixture even tougher but Postecoglou is excited to see how his players fare in front of Galatasaray’s ferocious support, which memorably welcomed Manchester United in 1993 with a ‘Welcome to Hell’ sign.

“I’m sure that they’re all looking forward to it. That’s why you play football,” Postecoglou said.

“Especially with this generation, a lot of them have experienced what football is like without supporters. You certainly don’t like that when we went through Covid.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic stadium, the supporters create an unbelievable atmosphere here, they love the big European nights.

“They’re a very, very good team. It’s exactly the kind of game you want to be involved in in Europe, whether you’re young, you’re old, irrespective of the role you have, you look forward to it.

“Galatasaray at their home stadium, with the fans behind them, there is a great energy in all their games so it’s a great test for us and one we’re looking forward to.

“We’re in good form, playing good football ourselves and hopefully it should be a good game.”

Spurs have won nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions, which includes three victories in the Europa League despite Postecoglou shuffling his pack for each group fixture.

The 59-year-old plans to do the same again in Istanbul.

“Through the Europa league we’ve rotated the team,” Postecoglou explained.

“We are playing three games a week at the moment, have been since the start of the year and we’ve used pretty much all our squad, but that’s worked well because players have come in and been fit.

“We’ll make changes tomorrow night but again it’s about making sure we have a team out there we believe can match the opposition and get a result for us.”

Dominic Solanke could be one of the players Tottenham decide to rest after recent demanding displays against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

However, the Spurs forward backed whoever is selected by Postecoglou to handle the noise generated at Rams Park.

Solanke said: “Everyone knows how big of a club Galatasaray is and the atmosphere they create in their stadium is immense.

“As a footballer, it’s something that everyone wants to be part of. In our squad, we’ve a lot of players who have played in a lot of big tournaments, big stadiums, big atmospheres, so I think we’ll be ready for it.

“It’s something we’re looking forward to.”