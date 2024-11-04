Guiseley chief James Pickles: FA Cup replays scrapped to benefit four clubs

FA Cup replays have been scrapped for the benefit of four Premier League clubs, according to Guiseley general manager James Pickles.

The West Yorkshire outfit missed out on a second chance to face Stevenage in front of their own fans, having drawn 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, and believe they could have earned up to an extra £50,000 had the replay been selected for live television coverage.

The Football Association announced in April that replays were being scrapped from this season’s first round onwards, which at the time generated concern among lower-league and non-league clubs over lost revenue.

The FA said replays were being dropped because of the expansion of UEFA’s club competitions and the pressure that placed on the domestic football calendar.

Pickles, whose side lost 5-4 on penalties, told the PA news agency: “I think replays have been scrapped to benefit seven clubs, if we’re all honest.

“No, probably not even that – probably four clubs. And there are thousands of clubs who enter the FA Cup.”

Asked if he would like the FA to reconsider, he said: “I would, but I think it would be difficult for them now, to have had one season without replays to say ‘we got this wrong’ and put their hands up. I can’t see them doing that.

“If you look at leagues, they always say the clubs vote on matters in the leagues. It probably should be the case for cups as well. That feels like a simple way to look at it, rather than listen to those top four or seven clubs and going with it.”

Pickles said there had been “zero” consultation with his club on the scrapping of replays, and felt there was “no logic at all” to getting rid of them before the third round, when Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

“You can understand with the pressure (on the calendar) bringing it in where the Premier League clubs join, but to force it upon League One, League Two and non-league clubs is a bit bizarre really,” he said.

Under the new prize money structure, clubs who lose in the first round receive money for the first time – Guiseley will get £15,000 for their defeat on Saturday.

However, Pickles estimated gate receipts from a replay would have matched that, with the potential for a further £35,000 or so if selected for television.

He suggested one thing the FA should have considered was the old FA Trophy model, where clubs could discuss amongst themselves whether they wanted a replay, with a replay being the default setting if they could not agree.

From a sporting perspective, he feels scrapping replays does improve non-league teams’ chances of an upset.

“I do think on a sporting front you’ve got more chance of going through without replays,” he said.

“What we’d all thought is, without that safety net of a replay for the league clubs, you have got more chance of progressing. We thought if they do have an off-day, there’s no second chance for them, and we felt (Stevenage) were there for the taking in the last five minutes.

“It’s difficult to say whether the increase in prize money compensates, because of course you’re not guaranteed a replay. But it’s knowing that chance of a bonus exists.”