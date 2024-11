Tyler Bass nails last-gasp field goal to earn victory for Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass kicked a career-long field goal with five seconds left to give the Buffalo Bills a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Bass, who had earlier missed an extra point, held his nerve to split the uprights from 61 yards as the Bills edged a high-scoring contest at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen had put Buffalo 27-20 ahead with a two-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris, only for the Dolphins to respond with a seven-yard toss from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Derrick Henry scored two more touchdowns to take his tally for the season to 13 as the Baltimore Ravens blew away the Denver Broncos 41-10.

Henry opened the scoring in both halves to move into eighth in NFL history with 101 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns and finished the day 16-of-19 for 280 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both suffered injuries as the Dallas Cowboys slipped to a third straight defeat in a 27-21 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott sat out the fourth quarter with a hamstring problem, while Lamb played through a shoulder injury picked up in the first half and caught a two-point conversion with 88 seconds remaining to keep the contest alive.

However, the Falcons recovered the onside kick to secure the win and improve to 6-3, with quarterback Kirk Cousins completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes in comfortable win over the Las Vegas Raiders (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns, with two of them to tight end Mike Gesicki, as the Cincinnati Bengals thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Burrow’s opposite number Gardner Minshew was benched and replaced by newcomer Desmond Ridder as the hapless Raiders fell to 2-7 in the AFC West.

Jayden Daniels threw two first-half touchdowns to Terry McLaurin as the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 27-22 to improve their record to 7-2.

A touchdown run from Daniel Jones got the Giants within five points with less than three minutes remaining, but Daniels – who completed 15 of his 22 passes for 209 yards – connected with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 42-yard gain to help the visitors to run out the clock.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye went from hero to zero as the New England Patriots suffered a 20-17 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans.

Maye was in the process of being sacked after time had expired when he somehow threw a touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson, but then threw a game-ending interception after the Titans had kicked a field goal to reclaim the lead.

The New Orleans Saints suffered their seventh defeat in a row as they went down 23-22 to the Carolina Panthers, while the Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a 27-10 win at the Cleveland Browns.