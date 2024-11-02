Liam Livingstone ‘playing as well as ever’ after leading England to victory

Liam Livingstone believes he is at the peak of his powers after a belligerent unbeaten century ushered England to a series-levelling victory over the West Indies in Antigua.

With England needing a ground record 329 to avoid the ignominy of a fifth successive series loss in the Caribbean in all formats, stand-in captain Livingstone led from the front with 124 not out in 85 balls.

Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran, who shared a match-shaping 140-run stand in 107 deliveries with Livingstone, chipped in with fifties as England claimed a five-wicket win with 15 balls to spare to set-up a decider in Barbados on Wednesday.

Liam Livingstone bludgeoned nine sixes and five fours (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

It was a maiden ODI ton for Livingstone and first in an England shirt since 2021, when the Cumbrian made several standout appearances domestically and internationally, but he feels he is a level above now.

“The way I’ve played over the last three months, I’m probably playing as well as I ever have,” Livingstone said.

“I had that amazing year in 2021 and I feel like I’m playing much better than that. Things are working for me off the field in training. It’s really nice to see that paying dividends in the middle.”

It is a far cry from just a couple of months ago.

Initially dropped to face Australia in September amid a couple of tough years with form and fitness, Livingstone was reinstated following some sparkling T20 form coupled with Jos Buttler’s injury setback.

The breakneck speed of his changing fortunes has been underlined by Livingstone leading an inexperienced England for these three ODIs following Buttler’s continuing problems with his calf.

“I am not saying the wrong decision was made,” Livingstone said. “I had two years when I should’ve done more than I did, but I don’t always think I was given the responsibility that I wanted.

“It’s a two-way thing. I’ve just asked for a bit more responsibility and a bit more of an opportunity. I’ve always believed in my abilities, especially in one-day cricket.”

Shai Hope’s 117 off 127 balls anchored the hosts to an imposing 328 for six, where England used nine bowlers in an innings for only the second time in their history.

While John Turner claimed his first international wickets, snaring both Windies openers inside 19 balls, no England bowler was able to stymie the Windies as they added 174 in the last 20 overs.

The Windies amassed 14 sixes in total but Livingstone relegated question marks over the use of his bowlers to a mere subplot with a sparkling knock, clearing the rope nine times to go with five fours as he took advantage of a strong breeze blowing across the ground.

His union with Sam Curran had plenty of running early on as Livingstone took 60 balls to reach 50 but he required just a further 17 to bring up three figures.

England needed exactly 100 off the final 10 overs but Livingstone took 26 and 24 in an over off Jayden Seales and ODI debutant Shamar Joseph respectively as England bounced back from Thursday’s eight-wicket loss in style.

Jacob Bethell registered his maiden England fifty (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“There was no point at which I thought the game was out of touch,” Livingstone added.

“I felt really good from ball one. The first ball I hit an on-drive down the ground and I know if I’m hitting that, I’m playing really well.

“People see me as this guy who can go in and smack a few sixes at the end of a T20 innings, but I see myself as being able to hit more than a couple of sixes.

“I always believed I could do things like I did. More than anything. I’m happy to have been able to lead from the front.”