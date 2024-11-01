Scott Barrett says Joe Marler’s Haka comments have ‘loaded the gun’

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has warned England that Joe Marler has “loaded the gun” through his inflammatory comments on the Haka.

Marler has riled the All Blacks ahead of Saturday’s clash at Allianz Stadium by using social media to call for the pre-match Maori war dance to be “binned”, adding that it was “ridiculous”.

The veteran prop, who is not involved in the autumn opener for personal reasons, has since apologised for the remarks, but Barrett suggests the damage has already been done.

“He has probably loaded the gun hasn’t he?” the second row said after New Zealand’s final training session on Friday.

“I guess there always opinions about the Haka and its place. It’s hugely important to us and has been to the All Blacks for a long time. We get a lot from it.

“It’s been a huge part of the All Blacks. It’s bigger than rugby in a sense. You speak to people from America and lesser known rugby nations and they know rugby in New Zealand for the Haka, so it is huge for us and unites us.”

England are considering what their response will be – if any – when the Haka is performed in the first of four Tests at Twickenham this month.

“In those moments, whatever the team brings and you end up facing, you love it,” he said.

“If they walk forward it means they are up for the first whistle. If that happens, we know we are in for a good Test match.

“We don’t need any extra motivation heading to Twickenham against a team that would desperately love to beat us so we have got to respect what is coming.”

There have been only two Tests between the rivals in London over the last decade, giving Saturday’s clash scarcity value.

The All Blacks won their summer series 2-0 but the collisions in Dunedin and Auckland were hard fought, with only eight points separating the sides across both games.

Scott Barrett leads the All Blacks against England (David Davies/PA)

“England haven’t had a Test match since they played us in July so they’ll have that stone in their shoe that they’ve been carrying for a while and they’ll be keen to shake that off with a good performance,” Barrett said.

“Up-front they always pose a threat – George Martin, Jamie George, Maro Itoje. They’ve got a strong connection there.

“If they get gainline and fast ball for Marcus Smith and the backs they have, you can end up chasing the game. So it’s about controlling the breakdown and getting good ball. It’ll be an arm wrestle.”