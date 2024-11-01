Lando Norris sets pace in Brazil as Max Verstappen hit by five-spot grid penalty

Lando Norris set the pace in practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix after his championship rival Max Verstappen was dealt a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 47 points heading into the concluding four rounds, will take the punishment after Red Bull fitted a new engine outside the Dutchman’s permitted allocation.

The sanction means the highest Verstappen can start for the Grand Prix at Interlagos will be sixth.

Verstappen finished only 15th in the sole practice session ahead of qualifying to determine the grid for Saturday’s sprint event.

However, the triple world champion aborted his best lap which looked set to put him among the leading drivers.

Norris, who finished second at the previous round in Mexico City, will be desperate to capitalise on Verstappen’s punishment, and he raced to the top of the order in the closing moments.

Norris saw off Mercedes’ George Russell by 0.181 seconds as teenager Ollie Bearman completed a British one-two-three.

Bearman, 19, was provided a last-minute call-up for Friday’s running in Sao Paulo after Kevin Magnussen was ruled out through sickness.

Magnussen’s availability for the remainder of the weekend remains in doubt, with Bearman a cert to at least contest the sprint race on Saturday.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took fourth spot, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc finished sixth, with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz seventh.

Lewis Hamilton ended the one-hour running in 16th. The seven-time world champion complained about the handling of his Mercedes, and said he was in pain as the session drew to a close.

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint round takes place at 3:30pm local time (6:30 pm GMT).