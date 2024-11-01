Katie Boulter cruises into Hong Kong Open semi-finals

Katie Boulter maintained her impressive form to reach the Hong Kong Open semi-finals after beating Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova in straight sets.

Boulter edged a hard-fought opening set against an inspired Zakharova before running away with the second set to win 6-4 6-0 and faces China’s sixth seed Yue Yuan in the last four.

The British number one, quoted by the BBC, said: “The first set I think I was on another planet.

“She was playing some good tennis. I picked up at 5-3 and played some really good stuff after that. I was free and relaxed on the court.”

Boulter reached the semi-finals in Tokyo last week and raised her level when it mattered against an opponent ranked 113th, who matched the second seed for most of the opening set.

But Boulter held serve with an ace to lead 5-4 and then sealed the first break of the match to take it 6-4 after Zakharova hit a forehand into the net.

Zakharova put the world number 29 under pressure in the opening game of the second set, but Boulter held and then produced a fabulous volley on break point to move into a 2-0 lead.

A second break followed for the Briton, courtesy of a stunning cross-court forehand, as she cruised into a 4-0 lead and, after holding once more, she broke Zakharova for a third time to wrap up victory in an hour and 16 minutes.