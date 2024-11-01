Ellis Genge says England to decide on response to haka after Joe Marler comments

Ellis Genge says England are planning their challenge to the haka after Joe Marler caused a storm by calling for New Zealand’s pre-match ritual to be scrapped.

Marler has since apologised after taking to social media to brand the haka “ridiculous” and stating it should be “binned”, but captain Jamie George fears his comments may have “prodded the bear”.

All eyes will be on the Maori war dance at Allianz Stadium on Saturday when the All Blacks launch the Autumn Nations Series – and England could add to the spectacle through their response.

Joe Marler’s comments caused controversy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We’ll chat about it later on, we’ve got a meeting and we’ll see what the craic is,” Bristol prop Genge said.

“We’re not going to start climbing on each other’s shoulders, but we’ll sit there respectfully and watch it.

“I’ve only faced it once (in 2022). It’s massive in the history of the game. Most people who aren’t necessarily too interested in rugby still know what the haka is.

“I know some people are divided on it but I quite like it. It’s bit of a challenge. I’m a big fan of it and I don’t think we should get rid of it.

“You should be able to respond but everyone is respectful when they do that.”