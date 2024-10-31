Jordie Barrett returns from knee injury for New Zealand clash with England

Leinster-bound Jordie Barrett will make his comeback from a knee problem in New Zealand’s clash with England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Barrett is poised to make his first appearance since sustaining the injury against Australia in September after being picked alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield.

The All Blacks have made 12 changes to their starting XV including the return of star number eight Ardie Savea following their 64-19 victory over Japan last Saturday.

Veteran flanker Sam Cane, who was sent off in last year’s World Cup final, continues at openside with Beauden Barrett picked at fly-half.

New Zealand edged England over two Tests in July and are narrow favourites to continue their three-match unbeaten run in the fixture that dates back to 2019.

“While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

“Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others.

“The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years and that’s a challenge that we will step forward to, especially with the Hillary Shield at stake.”

New Zealand: W Jordan; M Tele’a, R Ioane, J Barrett, C Clarke; B Barrett, Cortez Ratima; T Williams, C Taylor, T Lomax, S Barrett (capt), T Vaa’i, W Sititi, S Cane, A Savea.