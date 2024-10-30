Ruud van Nistelrooy will be on Man Utd media duty as Ruben Amorim talks continue

Ruud van Nistelrooy will undertake Manchester United’s pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea as the club continue talks to hire Ruben Amorim.

Former Red Devils striker Van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge while United continue to negotiate with Sporting Lisbon for the services of head coach Amorim.

The Dutchman, at the helm for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester at Old Trafford, may still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match.

Sporting announced on Tuesday that United have agreed to pay the £8.3million release clause in Amorim’s contract.

But reports in Portugal claim the talks are now focused on which members of his backroom staff the 39-year-old will want to take with him to Manchester.

There is also reportedly a 30-day notice period in Amorim’s contract which needs to be negotiated.

Amorim spoke to reporters after Sporting’s Portuguese League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday evening and said: “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”

The United hierarchy moved quickly to land their top target after sacking Erik ten Hag in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Ruben Amorim was in the Sporting dugout on Tuesday night (Ana Brigida/AP)

It was United’s fourth defeat in nine Premier League matches this season and left them 14th in the table.

Writing in United’s matchday programme ahead of the Leicester tie, Van Nistelrooy said he was “saddened” by Ten Hag’s departure.

He said: “As I am sure everyone can imagine, I am writing these notes with a huge amount of mixed emotions.

“Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave.

Erik ten Hag was sacked after the defeat at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

“Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so. I can promise that I will continue to give my all, in whatever capacity, to try to turn around our fortunes.

“Despite our results, I am loving being back at Old Trafford and working with the team and staff every day. We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough.

“Now is the time for everyone at the club to work together, give everything and turn this season around while we have time.

“From my experiences as both a player and a coach here, I can say for sure that when players, staff and supporters pull together, Manchester United can be unstoppable.”

Sporting and Manchester United have been approached for comment.