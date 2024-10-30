Cody Gakpo scores twice as Liverpool hold on to beat Brighton

Cody Gakpo claimed a stunning second-half double as holders Liverpool progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an absorbing 3-2 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Netherlands international, who scored twice in the Reds’ 5-1 third-round success over West Ham, took his career tally in the competition to eight goals in as many games with a pair of powerful finishes.

Simon Adingra poked home on the rebound 10 minutes from time to halve the deficit before Luis Diaz quickly restored the two-goal cushion for Arne Slot’s side, prior to Tariq Lamptey’s deflected consolation.

Reds goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros produced a fine save to turn an Adingra header against a post at 1-0, while Lamptey and Evan Ferguson also wasted good openings for Albion.

Following a forgettable first half, the Seagulls were the dominant force in the 17 minutes between Gakpo’s goals but were ruthlessly punished as their quest to reach the last eight of the tournament for the first time in 46 years fell short.

Andy Robertson captained the Reds after being one of only three players retained from the team which started Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal, while Brighton also made eight changes.

Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele, who skippered the hosts, survived some nervy moments early on before Lamptey squandered a golden chance for a 13th-minute opener.

After Jan Paul van Hecke’s searching pass picked out Adingra, marauding right-back Lamptey was slipped in on goal, only to shoot straight at Liverpool’s Czech keeper Jaros.

Gakpo then curled wide at the other end moments later as a cagey first half briefly threatened to burst into life.

Liverpool held on to advance (Adam davy/PA)

Liverpool, who sit second in the Premier League table, have lost only once since Dutchman Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The 10-time League Cup winners were twice denied an opener before the break as Steele repelled a side-footed effort from Dominik Szoboszlai and denied Robertson from a tight angle.

Gakpo stylishly broke the deadlock only 30 seconds into the second half.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward was released on the left by Tyler Morton and, in front of the travelling fans, cut inside Jakub Moder to unleash an eye-catching strike into the far corner from just inside the 18-yard box.

Brighton responded well to falling behind and were unfortunate not to immediately level.

Luis Diaz made it 3-1 (Adam Davy/PA)

Full debutant Jaros produced a superb save to touch Adingra’s header on to the right post following Lamptey’s surging run down the right, before Ferguson blazed over the crossbar and Brajan Gruda curled wide.

Albion were on top but were caught out defensively as Liverpool doubled their advantage.

Two minutes after Steele saved from Szoboszlai to prevent the Reds capitalising on a three-on-one counter-attack situation following a mistake from Lamptey, Gakpo claimed his second.

Lamptey was again at fault, surrendering possession deep inside his own half, which allowed Gakpo to advance towards goal and viciously thump beyond Steele at the near post.

Tariq Lamptey gave Brighton late hope (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton blew a two-goal lead late on in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves and threatened to turn the tables by pulling one back.

After Jarell Quansah carelessly conceded possession as Liverpool attempted to play out from the back, Ferguson’s drive was parried by Jaros, only for the alert Adingra to finish the loose ball.

Hopes of a fightback looked to have been swiftly extinguished as Diaz fired low into the bottom left corner via the post in the 85th minute.

However, Lamptey increased the tension going into five minutes of added time when his effort from range flew in off Quansah, before the Reds hung on to remain on course to retain the trophy.