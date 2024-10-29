England centre Henry Slade to start against New Zealand

Henry Slade has convinced England boss Steve Borthwick he is ready to take on New Zealand after being picked at outside centre for Saturday’s clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Slade made his first appearance of the season in Exeter’s defeat by Harlequins on Sunday having undergone shoulder surgery, completing 55 minutes before being withdrawn.

That run out is deemed enough to give him the nod ahead of the in-form Alex Lozowski, with the Chiefs playmaker an influential figure in the team’s aggressive ‘blitz’ defensive system.

The three-way battle at scrum-half has been won by Ben Spencer, who will make his first start for England having won all six previous caps in a five-year Test career off the bench.

Slade has been given the nod ahead of the in-form Alex Lozowski (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Randall edges Jack van Poortvliet as back-up cover on a bench that features a six-two split between forwards and backs, with George Ford the replacement fly-half.

Chandler Cunningham-South is present at blindside flanker after Ollie Chessum was ruled out against the All Blacks – and most likely the entire autumn programme – because of a knee problem.

Cunningham-South has enjoyed a stellar debut year for England and is preferred for the back row vacancy ahead of the more experienced Sam Underhill, who is also overlooked for a substitute role.

Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are the starting props who will be rotated out for Fin Baxter and Dan Cole early in the second half.

Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt are the replacement back five forwards.

Chandler Cunningham-South starts at blindside flanker (Ben Whitley/PA)

England were edged by the All Blacks in two hard-fought Tests in July and are seeking a first Twickenham victory over Saturday’s visitors since 2012.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby,” Borthwick said.

“We’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.

“With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it’s fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift.”