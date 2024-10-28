Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary play lifts Washington Commanders over Chicago Bears

Jayden Daniels threw an incredible Hail Mary with the final play of the game as the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears 18-15.

In a match-up between the two quarterbacks taken with the first two selections of the 2024 NFL draft, neither Daniels nor first-overall pick Caleb Williams had thrown a touchdown pass when the clock ticked down to zero.

But with the game’s final action, number two pick Daniels launched a 52-yard throw that somehow found its way to Noah Brown in the end zone.

Earlier Jameis Winston found Cedric Tillman with a 38-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left as the Cleveland Browns shocked the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 to end a five-game losing streak.

Winston, making his first start in two years in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, finished with 27 of 41 for 334 yards as the Ravens saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Back-to-back Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 to extend their winning start to the season to seven matches.

Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown while running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Xavier Worthy also found the end zone to hand the Raiders a fourth straight defeat.

Josh Allen threw two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills extended their winning streak to three games with a 31-10 success away to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brandon McManus nailed another late field goal as the Green Bay Packers edged out the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 behind backup quarterback Malik Willis.

McManus, who kicked Green Bay to victory on his debut last weekend, split the posts from 24 yards as the Packers rallied to a fourth straight win despite starting quarterback Jordan Love being forced off with a groin problem in the third quarter.

Rhamondre Stevenson scored a game-winning touchdown for the New England Patriots (Charles Krupa/AP)

The New England Patriots overcame the loss of starting quarterback Drake Maye to edge out the New York Jets 25-22 as Rhamondre Stevenson scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Maye exited with a concussion early on, and Jacoby Brissett, who began the season as the starting quarterback, came in to lead two fourth-quarter scoring drives that helped the Patriots end a six-game losing streak.

Tua Tagovailoa’s return from concussion ended in defeat as Chad Ryland’s late field goal gave the Arizona Cardinals a 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jared Goff threw three touchdowns as the Detroit Lions crushed the Tennessee Titans 52-14.

Jared Goff was the start of the show for the Detroit Lions (Paul Sancya/AP)

The high-scoring Lions put 40-plus points on the board for a fourth straight week, winning their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 at the top of the NFC North.

Kirk Cousins led the Atlanta Falcons to a 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 while the Houston Texans held on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20.

The Los Angeles Chargers won 26-8 against the New Orleans Saints, who have now lost six games in a row, while the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 28-14.