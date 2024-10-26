Oscar Piastri fastest as McLaren dominate final practice in Mexico

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two as championship leader Max Verstappen finished over five tenths off the pace in final practice in Mexico City.

The Australian was just 0.059 seconds clear of team-mate Lando Norris as McLaren laid down a marker at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Title hopeful Norris trails Verstappen by 57 points at the top of the drivers’ standings.

With only five races remaining and 146 points up for grabs, Norris needs to start making substantial gains on the three-time world champion and will likely take hope from Verstappen’s practice struggles at the high-altitude circuit.

The Dutchman complained of engine issues on Friday, where he was unable to complete a timed lap in second practice, with Red Bull reverting to another engine from their pool as the action got under way on Saturday.

The championship leader was immediately out on track at the start of final practice but soon came on the radio to say he had no rear grip.

He was frustrated by his car again in the closing stages of the session, saying he no front or rear grip as he posted the fourth fastest time.

Charles Leclerc led a dominant Ferrari one-two at the United States Grand Prix last weekend and the Monegasque and team-mate Carlos Sainz were the early pace-setters here.

Ferrari are 48 points behind leaders McLaren in the constructors’ standings and only eight behind second-placed Red Bull.

But McLaren flexed their muscles as the track ramped up to lay down a marker to the Scuderia, as Sainz had to settle for third and Leclerc finished only sixth fastest.

George Russell topped Friday’s opening running before suffering a high-speed crash in the second session, with Mercedes confirming they had to change his chassis overnight after significant damage.

The 26-year-old finished down in eighth, three places behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Home favourite Sergio Perez, who was roared on by the huge stadium section at the end of the lap, could manage only a lowly 14th in the second Red Bull.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 71-lap race gets under way at 1500 local time (2200BST).