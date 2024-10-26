England thrashed by Pakistan in Test series decider

England crashed to a thumping series defeat against Pakistan after being knocked over with embarrassing ease on the third morning of a one-sided decider in Rawalpindi.

They imploded for just 112 as their resolve evaporated in the third Test, the lowest total of the ‘Bazball’ era leaving the hosts a meagre target of just 36.

Pakistan knocked off a nine-wicket win in disdainful fashion, taking just 19 balls and finishing with a huge six from captain Shan Masood, leaving England to stomach losing a three-match series from 1-0 up for the first time.

It already seems an age ago that England racked up a massive 823 for seven declared on a flat deck in Multan, their highest score in 94 years, and it has taken extreme spinning conditions to produce such a dramatic change.

The manner in which Pakistan have artificially aged the last two pitches with fans, heaters and perhaps even rakes has raised eyebrows but back-to-back thrashings against a side who had not won a home Test, let alone a series, since early 2021 still represents a significant setback.

Once again Pakistan’s spin duo of Sajid Ali and Noman Ali were the destroyers, sharing all 10 wickets and taking their combined tally to 39 from 40 since being recalled for the second Test. Only a solitary scalp from Zahid Mahmood spoiled their prospects of a full house.

Yet England were manifestly not up to task, with skipper Ben Stokes aptly ending his innings on his knees after being trapped lbw offering no stroke.

The odds were already stacked against the tourists after losing their top three in nine chastening overs the night before but it took a while for England’s soft underbelly to reveal itself.

Joe Root and Harry Brook took the overnight deficit down from 53 to 11 before the middle-order carnage began in earnest.

Brook had one scare, clipping a tough low chance to short-leg after taking back-to-back fours off Sajid, but for a brief period the Yorkshire pair settled into a period of quiet accumulation.

That proved to be the calm before the storm as Brook, Stokes and Jamie Smith all fell before the scores were even level.

Brook was done by a quicker, flatter delivery from Noman, caught behind as he looked to score rather than defend. It was an error of judgement, but nothing remotely as egregious as the next two.

Stokes came out with one final chance to leave his mark on a series that has largely passed him by but instead ended his trip with another disappointment.

With just three to his name and searching for a foothold in spinning conditions that have caused him no end of trouble, the captain shaped to block Noman from over the wicket before inexplicably withdrawing the bat.

The ball drifted on with the arm rather than turning down leg and pinned Stokes clean in front of the stumps. He was left crouched on the floor as the inevitable verdict was delivered, throwing his hands up in despair.

Smith went to the other end of the spectrum, attempting to repeat the six-hitting exploits of the first innings as he danced down the track to hit Sajid over the top. He missed by a distance, thrashing across the line as the ball darted through the gate and into off stump.

Sajid’s impassioned, thigh-slapping celebration reached a new high as he roared his delight and punched the air, the result all but assured.

The final piece of the puzzle was Root and he soon slotted into place. He had largely risen above the calamity on his way to 33 but when Noman tempted him forward then dragged it away, he could not help but edge behind.

He took any hopes England had of setting a vaguely competitive target with him. Pakistan picked away at the tail, Gus Atkinson castled by a beauty from Sajid and Rehan Ahmed bowled round his legs looking to manufacture a sweep.

A terrible innings came to a fittingly farcical end when Noman spotted Leach advancing out of his crease and deliberately threw down a huge wide, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete the stumping.

England took one wicket with them, Saim Ayub lbw to Leach, but they could not halt the hosts’ sprint to victory.

In just six deliveries at the crease, Masood hit four fours and the match-winning six to complete the win in emphatic style.