England add Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox to white-ball squad

Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England’s white-ball squad for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies.

Leg-spinner Ahmed has been picked for the third Test in Pakistan and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.

Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the series and has been released immediately.

He is expected to be available for all three ODIs, but not the subsequent T20 leg as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.

England play the first ODI in Antigua next Thursday with Liam Livingstone set to captain the side for the first time.