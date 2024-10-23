Tottenham fined £20,000 after accepting FA charge over incident in West Ham game

Tottenham have been fined £20,000 after they accepted a Football Association charge following a melee between their players and West Ham’s towards the end of Saturday’s 4-1 win.

Mohammed Kudus’ foul on Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute sparked a coming-together, with the Hammers attacker subsequently sent off after he shoved both Van de Ven and Pape Sarr in the face.

Spurs, along with West Ham, were charged by the FA on Tuesday with failing to “ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way”, and the north London club have accepted the charge.

“Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £20,000 following their Premier League match against West Ham,” an FA statement read.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute.

“Tottenham admitted to this charge and accepted the standard penalty.”