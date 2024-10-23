Former world’s strongest man and British Olympian Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Geoff Capes, twice the world’s strongest man and a three-time Olympian, has died aged 75, British Athletics has announced.

The Lincolnshire-born athlete won Commonwealth shot put gold in 1974 and 1978 and was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985.

He set the British record with a 21.68m throw in 1980, which remains the best ever ratified, and also enjoyed success at the European indoor athletics championships the decade prior, claiming two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

A British Athletics statement read: “British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes’ passing.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

A statement from Capes’ family said: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man.”