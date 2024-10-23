Emma Raducanu withdraws from Hong Kong Open

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from another tournament due to a foot injury.

The 21-year-old posted on X that she was pulling out of next week’s Hong Kong Open because of a shortage of match fitness.

Raducanu has not played since retiring midway through her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open last month and revealed she had sprained ligaments in her foot.

“Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit,” she said in her post.

The world number 55 said she was “doing what I can” to be ready for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with Anne Keothavong’s side taking on Germany on November 15.

Hong Kong is the fifth tournament the British number two has withdrawn from since her injury.