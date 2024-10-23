An enormous honour – Caelan Doris to captain Ireland in Autumn Nations Series

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland in an Autumn Nations Series that begins against New Zealand on November 8.

Back-row forward Doris led Ireland to a Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy earlier this year and the second Test win against world champions South Africa in July.

After hosting the All Blacks, Ireland then face Argentina and Fiji before concluding their November schedule against Australia.

“It is an enormous honour to be named Ireland captain, and I am excited about leading the squad into battle over the coming weeks,” said Doris, who is likely to be a strong British and Irish Lions captaincy contender in Australia next summer.

“I am extremely proud to lead this squad, and I know that there is an experienced group of leaders who will work hard to achieve success in the weeks ahead.”

Elsewhere, wing Mack Hansen is back in the squad after a shoulder injury meant he missed last season’s Six Nations and the South Africa tour, while regular skipper Peter O’Mahony has also been included as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble.

And head coach Andy Farrell has named two uncapped players among a 35-player squad in Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast, who both recently featured for Emerging Ireland.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and back-row forward Jack Conan, though, miss out due to injury.

Farrell said: “The challenge that awaits us this November is one of the toughest we could face.

“There is a blend of youth and experience, but all of the players are selected on merit carried from their form in recent months from the summer tour, the early rounds of the URC (United Rugby Championship) and at the Emerging Ireland tour.

“While some of the players have been sidelined of late, collectively they are making positive strides on the injury front and we are hopeful that they will come into the selection frame over the course of the coming weeks as they ramp up their respective rehab programmes.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 35-strong squad for the Autumn Nations Series (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The Emerging Ireland tours have presented a crop of less experienced players with the opportunity to impress, and it was great to see a number of them take their chance.”

Ireland squad: Backs – B Aki (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), C Nash (Munster), J Osborne (Leinster), S Prendergast (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards – R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), C Doris (Leinster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).